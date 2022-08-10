OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 264 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 9,650.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAC opened at $78.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 520.30 and a beta of 1.05. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $66.59 and a 52 week high of $158.81.

IAC/InterActiveCorp ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.01. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a negative return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IAC shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $145.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $173.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen cut their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.40.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

