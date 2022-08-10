ORAO Network (ORAO) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $31,574.00

ORAO Network (ORAO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 10th. ORAO Network has a total market capitalization of $165,279.05 and $31,574.00 worth of ORAO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ORAO Network has traded up 8.2% against the dollar. One ORAO Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004171 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001591 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002223 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00014959 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00039703 BTC.
ORAO Network Coin Profile
ORAO Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,397,668 coins. ORAO Network’s official Twitter account is @OraoNetwork.
ORAO Network Coin Trading
