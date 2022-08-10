OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $80.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.91 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. OraSure Technologies updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of OraSure Technologies stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.22. 7,358,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 994,469. The stock has a market cap of $305.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.59. OraSure Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.62 and a 12 month high of $13.57.

OSUR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 526,915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 6,511 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in OraSure Technologies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 421,795 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after buying an additional 11,736 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in OraSure Technologies by 7.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 170,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in OraSure Technologies by 10.1% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,044 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 9,141 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in OraSure Technologies by 9.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 82,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 7,103 shares during the period. 97.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company's principal products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.

