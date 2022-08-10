OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.04.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OGI. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$2.25 to C$1.50 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$2.25 to C$1.50 in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OrganiGram

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGI. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in OrganiGram during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 28,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 952,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 211,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 148.5% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,287,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 769,600 shares in the last quarter. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OrganiGram Stock Performance

About OrganiGram

Shares of OGI stock opened at $1.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.32. OrganiGram has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $2.92. The firm has a market cap of $341.94 million, a P/E ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 0.62.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the Edison Cannabis Co, Trail Blazer, SHRED, SHRED'ems, Big Bag O' Buds, and Monjour brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

