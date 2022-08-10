Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS) Trading 2.2% Higher

Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.84 and last traded at $1.82. 20,557 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 41,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.78.
Orgenesis Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $41.20 million, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.73.
Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.21 million for the quarter. Orgenesis had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 11.76%.
Institutional Trading of Orgenesis
About Orgenesis
Orgenesis Inc, a biotech company, focusing on cell and gene therapies worldwide. The company develops a Point of Care (POCare) platform that includes a pipeline of licensed POCare therapeutics that are processed and produced in closed automated POCare technology systems across a collaborative POCare network.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Orgenesis (ORGS)
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- A Rounded Bottom In Draftkings, Inc Begins To Reverse Course
- Workhorse Group Is Ready To Get Back On The Horse
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
Receive News & Ratings for Orgenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orgenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.