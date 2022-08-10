Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS) Trading 2.2% Higher

Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.84 and last traded at $1.82. 20,557 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 41,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.78.

Orgenesis Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $41.20 million, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.73.

Get Orgenesis alerts:

Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.21 million for the quarter. Orgenesis had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 11.76%.

Institutional Trading of Orgenesis

About Orgenesis

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORGS. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Orgenesis in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new position in Orgenesis in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Orgenesis by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 6,159 shares during the last quarter. 15.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Orgenesis Inc, a biotech company, focusing on cell and gene therapies worldwide. The company develops a Point of Care (POCare) platform that includes a pipeline of licensed POCare therapeutics that are processed and produced in closed automated POCare technology systems across a collaborative POCare network.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Orgenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orgenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.