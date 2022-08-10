Origin Sport (ORS) 1-Day Volume Tops $197,237.00

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. During the last week, Origin Sport has traded up 22.2% against the dollar. One Origin Sport coin can now be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Origin Sport has a total market cap of $1.85 million and $197,237.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004172 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00062764 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000186 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Origin Sport Coin Profile

Origin Sport is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io. Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport. Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Origin Sport

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

