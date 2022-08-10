Oshkosh Co. (OSK) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 12th

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share on Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

Oshkosh has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Oshkosh has a dividend payout ratio of 16.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Oshkosh to earn $7.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.4%.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Oshkosh Trading Down 2.1 %

OSK stock traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.29. 389,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 621,893. Oshkosh has a 52-week low of $77.89 and a 52-week high of $125.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.08 and its 200-day moving average is $96.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.53). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. Oshkosh’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

OSK has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $103.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Argus started coverage on Oshkosh in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Oshkosh from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 16.1% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 1st quarter worth about $786,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 21.2% in the first quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 6,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the first quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 1st quarter worth approximately $456,000. 94.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oshkosh Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.