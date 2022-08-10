Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Price Target Cut to C$21.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 57.42% from the stock’s current price.

OR has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.75 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$22.15.

Shares of TSE OR traded down C$0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$13.34. 266,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,701. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1-year low of C$11.90 and a 1-year high of C$18.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.09. The firm has a market cap of C$2.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.72.

Osisko Gold Royalties ( TSE:OR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$59.40 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles Elijah Page sold 28,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.57, for a total value of C$412,331.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$392,151.55.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

