Otter Tail Co. (OTTR) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 12th

Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.412 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

Otter Tail has a payout ratio of 47.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Otter Tail to earn $3.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.65 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.3%.

Otter Tail Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ OTTR traded up $1.05 on Wednesday, reaching $79.30. The company had a trading volume of 423 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,122. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.64. Otter Tail has a 1-year low of $52.49 and a 1-year high of $78.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.57 and its 200-day moving average is $64.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.50. Otter Tail had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The firm had revenue of $400.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Otter Tail will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OTTR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Siebert Williams Shank cut shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Otter Tail by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,944 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Otter Tail during the 1st quarter worth $1,232,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Otter Tail by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Otter Tail by 351.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 11,620 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Otter Tail by 2.7% during the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.58% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

Featured Stories

