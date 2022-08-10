Oxbull.tech Tops 24 Hour Volume of $10,384.00 (OXB)

Oxbull.tech (OXB) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. Oxbull.tech has a market cap of $3.52 million and approximately $10,384.00 worth of Oxbull.tech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxbull.tech coin can currently be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00001957 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Oxbull.tech has traded 29% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004175 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001578 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002232 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00039972 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00014467 BTC.
About Oxbull.tech
Oxbull.tech’s total supply is 9,801,505 coins and its circulating supply is 7,501,504 coins. Oxbull.tech’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5.
