Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.60.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OXM. Citigroup upped their target price on Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Oxford Industries in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Oxford Industries in a report on Friday, July 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OXM. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $928,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $2,679,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $1,470,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Oxford Industries by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 22,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 10,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Trading Down 1.7 %

Oxford Industries stock opened at $98.80 on Wednesday. Oxford Industries has a 12 month low of $76.21 and a 12 month high of $110.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.95. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.52.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.72. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $352.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Oxford Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oxford Industries will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oxford Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.06%.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

