Oxygen Trading 0.3% Lower This Week (OXY)

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. Oxygen has a market cap of $2.03 million and approximately $283,288.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Oxygen has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Oxygen coin can now be purchased for $0.0567 or 0.00000238 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Oxygen alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00005286 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000034 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000057 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Theoscoin (THS) traded down 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Oxygen Coin Profile

OXY is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 9,999,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 35,872,143 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol.

Oxygen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxygen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxygen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oxygen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxygen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.