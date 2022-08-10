Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.75.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PCRX shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Pacira BioSciences Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ PCRX opened at $58.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.57. Pacira BioSciences has a twelve month low of $45.05 and a twelve month high of $82.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 71.12 and a beta of 0.85.

Insider Transactions at Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.34). Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $169.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Roy Winston sold 17,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total transaction of $1,077,148.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,158,472.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Roy Winston sold 17,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total transaction of $1,077,148.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,158,472.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Hastings sold 533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total transaction of $30,354.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,844.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,981 shares of company stock valued at $3,336,947. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pacira BioSciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,688,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,797,000 after purchasing an additional 22,164 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,860,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,031,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 1,705,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,626,000 after purchasing an additional 446,081 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 8.6% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,293,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,736,000 after purchasing an additional 102,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.7% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,168,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,099,000 after purchasing an additional 7,864 shares in the last quarter.

About Pacira BioSciences

(Get Rating)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

