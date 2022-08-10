Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.75.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PCRX shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.
Pacira BioSciences Stock Down 0.3 %
NASDAQ PCRX opened at $58.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.57. Pacira BioSciences has a twelve month low of $45.05 and a twelve month high of $82.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 71.12 and a beta of 0.85.
In other news, insider Roy Winston sold 17,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total transaction of $1,077,148.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,158,472.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Roy Winston sold 17,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total transaction of $1,077,148.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,158,472.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Hastings sold 533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total transaction of $30,354.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,844.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,981 shares of company stock valued at $3,336,947. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,688,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,797,000 after purchasing an additional 22,164 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,860,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,031,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 1,705,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,626,000 after purchasing an additional 446,081 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 8.6% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,293,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,736,000 after purchasing an additional 102,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.7% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,168,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,099,000 after purchasing an additional 7,864 shares in the last quarter.
Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.
