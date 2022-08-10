Pakcoin (PAK) Price Hits $0.0032

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. One Pakcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Pakcoin has a market capitalization of $222,218.35 and approximately $2,972.00 worth of Pakcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pakcoin has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Anoncoin (ANC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000060 BTC.
- DNotes (NOTE) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Comet (CMT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
Pakcoin Profile
PAK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the
Scrypt hashing algorithm. Pakcoin’s total supply is 68,594,750 coins. The official website for Pakcoin is www.pakcoin.io. Pakcoin’s official Twitter account is @pakcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Pakcoin Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pakcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pakcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pakcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
