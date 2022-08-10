Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.72 million. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 12.04% and a negative net margin of 30.25%. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 2.5 %

PLTR stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.48. The stock had a trading volume of 728,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,767,438. Palantir Technologies has a 52 week low of $6.44 and a 52 week high of $29.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.80. The firm has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of -37.00 and a beta of 3.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on PLTR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

Institutional Trading of Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 105,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $1,163,194.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,911,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,064,553.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 22,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $182,007.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 697,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,602,563.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 105,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $1,163,194.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,911,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,064,553.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 427,935 shares of company stock valued at $4,209,427. 13.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 7,194.2% in the 1st quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

