Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PARR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Par Pacific to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Shares of PARR traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.43. 627,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 725,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.80. Par Pacific has a 52 week low of $11.66 and a 52 week high of $21.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.48 and a 200-day moving average of $14.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 2.09.

In related news, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 65,663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $994,137.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,484,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,031,060.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 65,663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $994,137.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,484,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,031,060.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 4,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $93,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,243,338 shares of company stock worth $20,927,468. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 77.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Par Pacific in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Par Pacific by 53.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Par Pacific by 12.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Par Pacific by 16.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

