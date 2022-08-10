Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Acquired by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $720,070,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 230.5% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 417,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,912,000 after buying an additional 291,400 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,107,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,152,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,782,000 after buying an additional 185,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 768.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 192,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,124,000 after purchasing an additional 170,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PH. StockNews.com lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $301.00 to $289.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin to $361.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $336.00 to $274.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.46.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $289.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $262.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.57. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $230.44 and a 12-month high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.68 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.