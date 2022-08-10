Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$46.90.

Several research firms recently commented on PKI. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Parkland from C$47.00 to C$35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Raymond James set a C$52.00 price objective on Parkland and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank raised Parkland from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price objective on Parkland from C$49.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday.

Get Parkland alerts:

Parkland Stock Up 0.0 %

Parkland stock opened at C$33.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.18. Parkland has a 52 week low of C$31.18 and a 52 week high of C$39.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$35.24 and its 200 day moving average price is C$34.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Parkland

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.40, for a total transaction of C$394,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 683,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$26,941,523. In related news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.40, for a total transaction of C$394,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 683,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$26,941,523. Also, Senior Officer Ian James White sold 13,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.46, for a total value of C$456,595.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$800,597.42. Insiders sold 33,646 shares of company stock valued at $1,233,095 in the last three months.

(Get Rating)

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.