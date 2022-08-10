Parsec Financial Management Inc. Acquires 610 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,912 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 325.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of General Electric to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.21.

NYSE:GE traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.25. 26,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,873,676. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.76 and a 200 day moving average of $81.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13. General Electric has a twelve month low of $59.93 and a twelve month high of $116.17. The company has a market capitalization of $83.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.11.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $18.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.55%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

