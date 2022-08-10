Parsec Financial Management Inc. Decreases Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,036,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016,216 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth about $188,449,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 20,595.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 846,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,537,000 after purchasing an additional 842,755 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 104.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 897,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,899,000 after buying an additional 459,018 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,807,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,658,000 after buying an additional 338,819 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABC. Barclays upgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen decreased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.45.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.35, for a total transaction of $1,634,178.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,207,088.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 28.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ABC traded up $4.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.72. 1,395,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,315,508. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.73. The company has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.48. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $113.68 and a 12 month high of $167.19.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.06. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 350.60% and a net margin of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $60.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.10%.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

