Parsec Financial Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Polaris were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 370.7% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on PII. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Polaris from $165.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Polaris from $149.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Polaris in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Polaris from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.36.

Polaris Price Performance

Polaris stock traded up $2.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.46. The company had a trading volume of 874 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,399. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.84. Polaris Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.24 and a 1 year high of $135.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 1.57.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 3.27%. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.53%.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Featured Stories

