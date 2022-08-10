Parsec Financial Management Inc. Has $203,000 Stock Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

iShares US Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.85. 818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,100. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.98. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $118.00.

iShares US Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.