Parsec Financial Management Inc. Has $389,000 Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,083 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 38.9% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $167,570.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 113,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,937,398.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $167,570.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 113,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,937,398.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 19,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.64 per share, with a total value of $450,342.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,050 shares in the company, valued at $450,342. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.4 %

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EPD shares. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. TD Securities increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,880,589. The company has a market capitalization of $57.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.47. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.96 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.59%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.