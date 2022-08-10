Parsec Financial Management Inc. Has $493,000 Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 296.9% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 317.1% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,594,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

LHX traded up $1.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $233.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,200,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,782. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.71 and a 12 month high of $279.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $233.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.80.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.07. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 46.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.20.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

