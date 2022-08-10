Parsec Financial Management Inc. Invests $301,000 in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISTB. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,733.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ISTB traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $47.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,025. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.56 and a fifty-two week high of $51.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.19.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.