Parsec Financial Management Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at $60,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares US Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000.

iShares US Financials ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSEARCA:IYF traded up $1.71 on Wednesday, reaching $77.10. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,901. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.67. iShares US Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $67.51 and a 12 month high of $91.95.

About iShares US Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

