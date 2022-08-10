Parsec Financial Management Inc. Purchases 1,952 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 2.3 %

WFC stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,295,469. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $36.54 and a twelve month high of $60.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.14). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

