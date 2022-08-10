Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Party City Holdco had a positive return on equity of 68.71% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share.

Party City Holdco Trading Down 7.2 %

Party City Holdco stock opened at $1.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 3.13. Party City Holdco has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $9.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on PRTY. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Party City Holdco from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Party City Holdco

Party City Holdco Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Party City Holdco by 14.7% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 158,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 20,322 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Party City Holdco by 11.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 11,434 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 685.1% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 106,650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 93,066 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC increased its stake in Party City Holdco by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 29,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Party City Holdco during the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Party City Holdco Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

