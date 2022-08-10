Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Party City Holdco had a positive return on equity of 68.71% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share.
Party City Holdco Trading Down 7.2 %
Party City Holdco stock opened at $1.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 3.13. Party City Holdco has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $9.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.70.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have commented on PRTY. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Party City Holdco from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.
Party City Holdco Company Profile
Party City Holdco Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.
