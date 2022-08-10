PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.87-$3.97 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.85 billion-$27.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.18 billion. PayPal also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.94-$0.96 EPS.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $4.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $98.91. The stock had a trading volume of 17,046,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,027,727. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.39 billion, a PE ratio of 56.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.67. PayPal has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $296.70.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on PYPL shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $139.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

Institutional Trading of PayPal

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 136.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at $334,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Wealth Architects LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 118.5% during the 1st quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.