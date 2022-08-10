Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) Shares Gap Down to $2.17

Shares of Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.17, but opened at $1.92. Paysafe shares last traded at $2.07, with a volume of 64,441 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSFE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Paysafe from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Westpark Capital raised shares of Paysafe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.78.

Paysafe Trading Up 3.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paysafe

Paysafe ( NYSE:PSFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Paysafe had a negative net margin of 82.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $367.67 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSFE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 158,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 9,286 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Paysafe by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 795,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 441,387 shares in the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new position in Paysafe in the fourth quarter worth about $551,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Paysafe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 13,434 shares during the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Paysafe

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized business merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. The company operates in two segments, US Acquiring and Digital Commerce. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, and point of sale systems and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands.

