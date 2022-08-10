PCB Bancorp Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:PCB)

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th.

PCB Bancorp has a payout ratio of 22.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect PCB Bancorp to earn $2.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.7%.

PCB Bancorp Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:PCB traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.09. 40 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,738. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.18 and a 200 day moving average of $21.09. PCB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.96 and a twelve month high of $26.04. The company has a market capitalization of $300.53 million, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PCB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PCB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 39.13%. On average, analysts forecast that PCB Bancorp will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sang Young Lee acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.05 per share, with a total value of $200,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,263,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,335,300.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Justin Chon sold 3,520 shares of PCB Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $70,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,580 shares in the company, valued at $71,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sang Young Lee bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.05 per share, with a total value of $200,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,263,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,335,300.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 16,091 shares of company stock valued at $320,332 over the last quarter. 24.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of PCB Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 31.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 13,584 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 79.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 59.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 351,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,065,000 after purchasing an additional 130,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 516,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,849,000 after purchasing an additional 26,053 shares in the last quarter. 37.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on PCB Bancorp to $21.50 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

PCB Bancorp Company Profile

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, individuals, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

