PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.09-$0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.50 million-$26.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $25.30 million.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PCTEL in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of PCTI stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,515. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.48. The company has a market capitalization of $85.73 million, a P/E ratio of -115.47 and a beta of 0.44. PCTEL has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $7.13.

PCTEL ( NASDAQ:PCTI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.54 million during the quarter. PCTEL had a positive return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 0.81%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. PCTEL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -549.86%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PCTEL stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,607 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.40% of PCTEL worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 51.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.

