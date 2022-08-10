Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PGSS) Short Interest Update

Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PGSS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 95.5% from the July 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition stock. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PGSS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 288,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,831,000. Starboard Value LP owned 1.02% of Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period. 43.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Price Performance

NYSE PGSS remained flat at $10.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.91. Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $10.17.

Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Company Profile

Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of the transportation sector.

