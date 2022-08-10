Pelangio Exploration (CVE:PX) Trading 16.7% Higher

Shares of Pelangio Exploration Inc. (CVE:PX – Get Rating) traded up 16.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 217,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 247% from the average session volume of 62,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Pelangio Exploration Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.89, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.92 million and a P/E ratio of -0.88.

Pelangio Exploration Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pelangio Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds interests in various gold properties in Canada, Africa, and Ghana. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pelangio Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pelangio Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.