Peony Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $5,365.00 (PNY)

Peony (PNY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. Peony has a total market cap of $16.62 million and $5,365.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Peony has traded down 11.9% against the dollar. One Peony coin can currently be bought for $0.0528 or 0.00000223 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00038158 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 31.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000098 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00007147 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 43.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001450 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Peony Profile

PNY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 249,442,098 coins and its circulating supply is 314,918,639 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin. The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io.

Peony Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

