Peoples (OTCMKTS:PPLL) Shares Up 12.9%

Peoples Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PPLL – Get Rating) shares rose 12.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $70.00 and last traded at $70.00. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.00.

Peoples Trading Up 12.9 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.98.

About Peoples

Peoples Ltd. operates as the holding company for PS Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers in Pennsylvania, the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, business checking, NOW checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

