Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,276 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,404 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $2,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in LHC Group by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in LHC Group during the first quarter valued at $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in LHC Group during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in LHC Group by 377.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 563 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its stake in LHC Group by 762.1% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LHC Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LHCG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LHC Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.33.

LHC Group Trading Up 0.0 %

LHC Group Company Profile

NASDAQ:LHCG traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $162.67. 9,495 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,367. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.02, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.48. LHC Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.42 and a 52 week high of $189.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $160.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

(Get Rating)

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.