Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Grows Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $6,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 2,142.9% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of WFC traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.54. 565,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,295,469. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $168.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.54 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.40 and its 200 day moving average is $46.73.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.14). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on WFC. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

