Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Increases Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,153 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 1,625.1% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 288,234 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,715,000 after purchasing an additional 271,526 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,525 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 418,613 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $48,966,000 after purchasing an additional 23,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,272 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Starbucks from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. BTIG Research cut their price target on Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.92.

In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $1.52 on Wednesday, reaching $86.36. The stock had a trading volume of 197,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,702,176. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.19 and a 200 day moving average of $82.89. The stock has a market cap of $99.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $120.76.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.21%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

