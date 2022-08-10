Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Increases Stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 204,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,132 shares during the quarter. Stericycle accounts for 1.5% of Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd owned 0.22% of Stericycle worth $12,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRCL. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,780,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,768 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,345,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,140,000 after purchasing an additional 840,222 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,211,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,961,000 after purchasing an additional 589,128 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,150,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,278,000 after purchasing an additional 347,066 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,964,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,165,000 after acquiring an additional 275,869 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Stericycle Stock Performance

Shares of SRCL traded up $1.19 on Wednesday, reaching $52.47. 7,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,809. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.63. Stericycle, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.35 and a 52-week high of $72.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of -55.67, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $679.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.27 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SRCL shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $72.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet cut Stericycle from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com lowered Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank lowered Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.67.

Stericycle Profile

(Get Rating)

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.