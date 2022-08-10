Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Lowers Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd cut its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,281 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $3,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.2% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 20.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.95. The stock had a trading volume of 277,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,067,187. The company has a market capitalization of $204.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.94. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $53.63 and a 52 week high of $71.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.465 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently -470.72%.

AZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on AstraZeneca from £105 ($126.87) to £130 ($157.08) in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AstraZeneca from £102 ($123.25) to £111 ($134.12) in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on AstraZeneca from £115 ($138.96) to £120 ($145.00) in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Danske assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8,840.50.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

