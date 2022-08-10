Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Purchases 56,405 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 294,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,405 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 3.0% of Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $24,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRK. Financial Avengers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of MRK stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $88.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 446,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,767,702. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.53. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 29.00%. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRK. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

