Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Raises Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,379 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 1.3% of Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $9,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,232 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,477,785 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $298,793,000 after buying an additional 96,118 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 16,451 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,326,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LOW traded up $5.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $200.76. 197,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,984,720. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.31. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31. The company has a market capitalization of $128.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.27. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 34.23%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.53.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

