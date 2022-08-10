Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Sells 2,875 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd trimmed its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,840 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,875 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 6.3% in the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in NIKE by 4.2% in the first quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,299 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in NIKE by 2.7% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,633,629 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $892,622,000 after purchasing an additional 175,544 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in NIKE by 17.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 380,911 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $51,255,000 after purchasing an additional 55,290 shares during the period. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in NIKE by 6.6% in the first quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,680 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $2,017,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,312,724.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $3,215,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,466,772.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $2,017,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,312,724.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,796 shares of company stock worth $9,085,334. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $3.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $113.15. 327,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,198,278. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.53 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 32.45%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. KGI Securities downgraded NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. HSBC decreased their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $130.00 target price on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.46.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

