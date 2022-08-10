Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Sells 490,000 Shares of WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) by 59.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 340,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490,000 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in WeWork were worth $2,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WE. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in WeWork in the fourth quarter worth about $697,270,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WeWork in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WeWork by 4,959.9% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 168,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 164,769 shares during the last quarter. GRS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WeWork in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,989,000. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of WeWork by 133.1% in the 1st quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,787,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

WeWork Stock Performance

Shares of WeWork stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.00. 253,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,211,571. WeWork Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $14.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.20.

Insider Activity at WeWork

WeWork ( NYSE:WE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $815.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.31 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that WeWork Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other WeWork news, insider Peter Greenspan sold 152,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total value of $1,021,645.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 115,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,777.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WE. Piper Sandler started coverage on WeWork in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on WeWork in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on WeWork in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on WeWork in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

WeWork Profile

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

Featured Stories

