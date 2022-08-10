Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Sells 6,556 Shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd lessened its holdings in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,556 shares during the quarter. Elevance Health accounts for 1.7% of Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $13,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ELV. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $1,128,341,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 258.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 753,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,222,000 after purchasing an additional 543,396 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,638,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,667,000 after purchasing an additional 437,816 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 691.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 486,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,676,000 after purchasing an additional 425,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 574.7% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 371,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,054,000 after purchasing an additional 316,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ELV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Elevance Health from $527.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Stephens lowered their price target on Elevance Health to $550.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on Elevance Health from $510.00 to $545.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Elevance Health from $575.00 to $625.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Elevance Health from $453.00 to $574.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $558.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Elevance Health Stock Down 0.3 %

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total value of $208,798.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,355.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total value of $208,798.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,355.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total transaction of $464,191.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,738 shares of company stock valued at $3,764,851 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Elevance Health stock traded down $1.31 on Wednesday, reaching $482.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,575. The company has a market capitalization of $115.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $476.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $478.81. Elevance Health Inc. has a 52 week low of $355.43 and a 52 week high of $533.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $38.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.05 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.28 dividend. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 20.53%.

About Elevance Health

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health Inc operates as a health benefits company. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives. It serves approximately 118 million people through a portfolio of medical, digital, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical, and care solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.