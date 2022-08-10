Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Position Lowered by SCP Investment LP

SCP Investment LP decreased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Phillips 66 accounts for about 0.1% of SCP Investment LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. SCP Investment LP’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 430,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,178,000 after purchasing an additional 162,947 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 112,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,161,000 after acquiring an additional 8,553 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Phillips 66 by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 428,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,036,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in Phillips 66 by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 105,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,658,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $310,000. Institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total transaction of $4,853,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,106 shares in the company, valued at $6,591,378.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Phillips 66 news, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 44,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $4,868,277.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 102,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,162,076.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total transaction of $4,853,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,106 shares in the company, valued at $6,591,378.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 297,700 shares of company stock worth $32,327,782. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

NYSE:PSX traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $85.24. The stock had a trading volume of 44,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,203,165. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $63.19 and a 1-year high of $111.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.93. The company has a market capitalization of $41.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.85. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The business had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Phillips 66’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 33.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.29.

About Phillips 66

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.