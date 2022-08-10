Phoenix Motor (PEV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Phoenix Motor (NASDAQ:PEV – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 15th.

Phoenix Motor Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ PEV opened at $3.74 on Wednesday. Phoenix Motor has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $8.50.

Phoenix Motor Company Profile

Phoenix Motor Inc designs, assembles, and integrates electric drive systems and light and medium duty electric vehicles. The company offers buses and trucks. It focuses on developing light and medium duty commercial electric vehicles for various service and government fleet markets, including city fleets, campuses, municipalities, and transit agencies; and serves a spectrum of commercial fleet customers, such as airport shuttle operators, hotel chains, transit fleet operators, seaports, last-mile delivery fleets, and large corporations.

