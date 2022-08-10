Photo-Me International plc (LON:PHTM) Increases Dividend to GBX 6.50 Per Share

Photo-Me International plc (LON:PHTM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Photo-Me International’s previous dividend of $2.60. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Photo-Me International Price Performance
PHTM stock remained flat at GBX 107 ($1.29) during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 634,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,191. Photo-Me International has a one year low of GBX 55.70 ($0.67) and a one year high of GBX 109 ($1.32). The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 85.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 75.85. The company has a market cap of £404.47 million and a PE ratio of 1,337.50.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Photo-Me International from GBX 130 ($1.57) to GBX 140 ($1.69) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.
Photo-Me International Company Profile
Photo-Me International plc operates, sells, and services a range of instant-service equipment in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Ireland, and Asia. The company operates coin-operated automatic photobooths for identification and fun purposes, as well as vending equipment, including digital photo kiosks, laundry machines, business service equipment, amusement machines, and children's rides.
Featured Articles
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- A Rounded Bottom In Draftkings, Inc Begins To Reverse Course
- Workhorse Group Is Ready To Get Back On The Horse
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
- CVS and Walgreens Show Why Investment Objectives Matter
Receive News & Ratings for Photo-Me International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photo-Me International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.