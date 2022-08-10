Pillar (PLR) Market Cap Tops $1.53 Million

Pillar (PLR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. During the last week, Pillar has traded up 5.2% against the dollar. One Pillar coin can now be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. Pillar has a total market cap of $1.53 million and approximately $282.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pillar alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,008.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004165 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004163 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003897 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004160 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00038324 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.12 or 0.00129600 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00064180 BTC.

Pillar Coin Profile

Pillar is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 coins. The official message board for Pillar is medium.com/pillarproject. Pillar’s official website is pillarproject.io. Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Pillar

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pillar wallet will hold keys and let anyone transact with many blockchains (multi-chain wallet), will be able to see hundreds of kinds of tokens and coins. The Pillar wallet will not be tied with any browser, nor to an exchange (option to choose multiple exchanges). While the wallet and platform are open-source and free, users will pay for the various services with pillar tokens (PLRs) as they use them. The token will power the entire ecosystem, giving an instant business model to many projects that can tie in. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pillar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pillar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pillar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.